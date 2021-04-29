Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $115.00. The company traded as high as $106.15 and last traded at $106.15, with a volume of 173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.03.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AWI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 21.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

