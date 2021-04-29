Arqma Hits Market Cap of $304,900.37 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. Arqma has a market cap of $304,900.37 and approximately $2,408.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 81.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,184.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.78 or 0.05177826 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.66 or 0.00476951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $876.69 or 0.01648408 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.67 or 0.00759007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.90 or 0.00528159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00064545 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.00 or 0.00432465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004393 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,105,484 coins and its circulating supply is 9,060,940 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

