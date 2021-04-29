Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.70. 30,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,803,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Arrival in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrival stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Arrival Limited operates in the automotive industry. It designs, creates, and assembles electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

