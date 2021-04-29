Arrow Electronics (ARW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARW opened at $116.68 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $119.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.03 and its 200-day moving average is $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.88.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,720,142.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

