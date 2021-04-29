Artfinity Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, Artfinity has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Artfinity coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Artfinity has a market cap of $647,669.64 and $10,782.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00067885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00079604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.50 or 0.00818254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00097898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Artfinity Coin Profile

Artfinity (AT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Artfinity Coin Trading

