Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $141.44 and last traded at $141.32, with a volume of 1279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,058,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

