Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $21,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $239,058,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,951,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,300,000 after buying an additional 100,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $140.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.94. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $140.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

