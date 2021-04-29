Arweave (AR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.70 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $29.39 or 0.00055055 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 34.3% against the dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $981.34 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

