Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the March 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Asahi Kasei stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Asahi Kasei has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asahi Kasei will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

