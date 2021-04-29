Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,407 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.0% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM opened at $228.84 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.19 and a 200-day moving average of $207.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

