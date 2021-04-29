Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 584 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 2.0% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after purchasing an additional 945,119 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after purchasing an additional 886,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $84,278,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.35.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $186.62 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.30 and a 200-day moving average of $173.20.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

