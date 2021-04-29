Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,233,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 2.7% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock worth $303,037,009. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $254.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.50, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

