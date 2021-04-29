Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.78 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.49 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

