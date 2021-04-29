Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $694.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,394.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $685.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $652.95. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,653 shares of company stock valued at $108,541,374. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.