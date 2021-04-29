Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.0% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 258.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $7,315,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 83,125 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $136.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.57 and a 200-day moving average of $142.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.77.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

