Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.67 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $430,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after purchasing an additional 318,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after acquiring an additional 269,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $442.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.04. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.86 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

