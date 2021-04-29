Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

