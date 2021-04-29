Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

NYSE:ITW opened at $230.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.66 and a 52 week high of $231.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

