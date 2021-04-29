Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Invests $5.74 Million in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,000. State Street comprises about 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street stock opened at $83.25 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $28.125 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 135.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

