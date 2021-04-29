Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,959,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $1,288.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,143.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,138.67. The company has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.90, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $595.03 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,365.19.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

