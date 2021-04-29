Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,072 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,149,704,000 after buying an additional 621,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,138,821,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 116.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $71.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.78.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.52.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

