Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $8,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $251.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.43. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.67.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

