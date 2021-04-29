Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $198.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $171.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $198.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.04.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

