Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 61,579 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,624 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 61,579 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 350,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 194,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 46,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $338,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.62 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $232.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.