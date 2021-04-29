Asch (XAS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,960.00

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Asch coin can now be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Asch has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. Asch has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $6,960.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00063083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00281388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $581.80 or 0.01099389 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00025833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.91 or 0.00714112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,078.24 or 1.00297768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Asch Coin Profile

Asch was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Asch’s official website is www.asch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

Buying and Selling Asch

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asch using one of the exchanges listed above.

