ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $110.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ASGN traded as high as $110.03 and last traded at $109.35, with a volume of 152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.37.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASGN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,621.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ASGN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

