ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.27-1.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.058-1.078 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.ASGN also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.270-1.330 EPS.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.37. The stock had a trading volume of 179,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,484. ASGN has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average is $87.92.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

