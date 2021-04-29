ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) PT Raised to $122.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.68. 335,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,023. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. ASGN has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ASGN will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in ASGN in the fourth quarter valued at $1,629,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ASGN during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

