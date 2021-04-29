Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded down $7.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,283. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $95.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

ASH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

