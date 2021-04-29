Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Shares Gap Down to $94.87

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $94.87, but opened at $89.37. Ashland Global shares last traded at $88.37, with a volume of 3,744 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.57.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 433,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,491,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $11,782,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

