ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 11,052.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $665.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $608.41 and its 200-day moving average is $513.15. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $275.96 and a 12 month high of $675.65. The firm has a market cap of $279.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

