Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.140–1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-$111 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.50 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.04.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

NYSE ASPN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.16. 158,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,868. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.44 million, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.