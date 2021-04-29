Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Gap Down to $152.89

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $152.89, but opened at $133.25. Aspen Technology shares last traded at $135.94, with a volume of 24,038 shares changing hands.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.06 and its 200-day moving average is $139.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $670,791. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,755.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 70,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.