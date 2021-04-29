ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%.

Shares of ASAZY stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $14.61. 210,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,549. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASAZY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nordea Equity Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

