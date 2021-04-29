ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASAZY. Societe Generale raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 210,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

