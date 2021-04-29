ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASAZY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

