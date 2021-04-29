Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 65,248 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 271.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 65,248 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of Waters worth $25,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAT. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.60.

Waters stock opened at $300.44 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $309.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

