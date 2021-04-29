Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 26,020 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 894.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,020 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $23,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in CoStar Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $862.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.73 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $595.49 and a 52-week high of $952.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $859.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $875.67.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.27.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

