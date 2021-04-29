Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 642,235 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 642,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,692,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Discovery as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,363,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Discovery by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,266 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Discovery by 398.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,628,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,176 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,047,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Discovery by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 876,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 496,152 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISCK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of DISCK opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

