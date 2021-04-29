Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $24.11 Million Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 5,518.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319,760 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Zynga worth $24,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZNGA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

ZNGA opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -368.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $2,815,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,145,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,250.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $97,683.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,523.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,240,136 shares of company stock worth $13,851,022. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

