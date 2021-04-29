Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $24.22 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,246 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $24,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT stock opened at $292.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.60 and a 1-year high of $295.17.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

