Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $39.43 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 421.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,577 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Aflac worth $39,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Aflac by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Aflac by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.18.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

