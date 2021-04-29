Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 193.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,239,000 after purchasing an additional 226,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,275,000 after purchasing an additional 210,326 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.55.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $195.93 on Thursday. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $203.15. The company has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

