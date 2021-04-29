Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $24.69 Million in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 411,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,694,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Principal Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

