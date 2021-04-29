Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 384,422 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 384,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,892,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.57% of Alteryx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 168.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 36.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $3,295,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Truist started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.92.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $85.23 on Thursday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average is $111.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total transaction of $964,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $753,746.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,671 shares of company stock worth $9,746,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

