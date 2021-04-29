Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,923 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.26% of Flex worth $24,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

