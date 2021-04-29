Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 768,345 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.39% of Alcoa worth $23,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 6.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSE:AA opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,253 in the last three months.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AA. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

