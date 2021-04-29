Asset Management Advisors LLC Has $6.33 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Asset Management Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Whirlpool makes up about 4.8% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,063,000 after buying an additional 161,533 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,575,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,430,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,293,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,241,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,745,000 after purchasing an additional 79,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total value of $11,470,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,965.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,261 shares of company stock valued at $33,592,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $235.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,927. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $246.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Several research firms have commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

