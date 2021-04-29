Asset Management Advisors LLC Sells 1,917 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Asset Management Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Lennar makes up approximately 7.0% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $4,635,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,209. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.78 and its 200 day moving average is $84.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.35.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

