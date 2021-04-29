Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Sells $64,920.00 in Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ASB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.97. 61,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,144. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2,727.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 41,591 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,783,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

